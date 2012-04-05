Japanese Cabbage Stew
This wonderful stew tastes like egg roll filling. Team it with some rice to complete an enticing Asian-style dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Lightly coat 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In a large bowl combine coleslaw mix, ground pork, bok choy, sweet peppers, onion, celery, green onions, salt, black pepper, and red miso. Place mixture in slow cooker.
In a medium bowl whisk together broth, soy sauce, tomato paste, sake, rice vinegar, and thyme. Pour broth mixture over pork mixture in slow cooker; stir to combine.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
247 calories; 15 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 51 mg cholesterol; 1215 mg sodium. 487 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1846 IU vitamin a; 49 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;