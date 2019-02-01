Jam-Filled Hand Pies

You're free to decorate these adorable mini hand pies any way you want, but a bright red filling makes them perfect for Valentine's Day. Of course, if you like them a little sweeter, you can also use chocolate-hazelnut filling.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Stir in egg. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. milk at a time over part of the flour mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened mixture to side of bowl. Repeat, adding only enough milk until mixture begins to come together. Gather into a ball, kneading gently just until it holds together. (Or combine all ingredients except milk in a food processor. Pulse; add milk 1 Tbsp. at a time until dough comes together.) Divide pastry in half; form two balls. If desired, cover with plastic wrap and chill until ready to use.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. On a lightly floured surface slightly flatten one pastry ball. Roll into a 9×8-inch rectangle. Cut in half lengthwise to form two 9×4-inch rectangles; cut each in thirds crosswise to form six total 3x4-inch rectangles. Repeat with the remaining pastry ball.*

  • Spread 1 Tbsp. jam each onto six rectangles. Moisten edges with additional milk; top with remaining pastry rectangles; press edges with a fork to seal. Using a floured spatula, transfer filled pastries to a baking sheet. Brush tops with additional milk.

  • Bake 17 to 20 minutes or until golden. Remove; let cool on a wire rack 5 minutes. Drizzle with Cookie Glaze. Serve warm. Makes 6 pastries.

For Heart-Shaped Pastries:

For pastries with heart cutouts: Using 1/2- to 1 1/2-inch heart-shape cookie cutters, cut shapes from half the rectangles. Discard hearts or brush with milk and press onto rectangle tops. Continue as above. For heart-shape pastries: Roll pastry to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out shapes using a 3-inch cookie cutter, rerolling scraps. Spread 1 tsp. jam onto half the hearts; add tops. Continue as above. Makes 16 hearts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; 24 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 398 mg sodium. 80 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 5 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 764 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 74 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

