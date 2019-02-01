Jam-Filled Hand Pies

In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Stir in egg. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. milk at a time over part of the flour mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened mixture to side of bowl. Repeat, adding only enough milk until mixture begins to come together. Gather into a ball, kneading gently just until it holds together. (Or combine all ingredients except milk in a food processor. Pulse; add milk 1 Tbsp. at a time until dough comes together.) Divide pastry in half; form two balls. If desired, cover with plastic wrap and chill until ready to use.