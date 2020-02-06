Jalapeño Popper Chicken Soup

All the flavors of your favorite fried appetizer come together in this jalapeño popper chicken soup recipe. The chicken gives this main dish soup and extra boost of protein. You'll have this pot of cheesy goodness ready in just 30 minutes.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. Dutch oven cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels, reserving 3 Tbsp. drippings in pot. Add bell pepper and jalapenos. Cook about 5 minutes or until peppers are just tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in green onions and garlic; cook 1 minute more.

  • Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth and half-and-half. Bring to boiling, stirring frequently. Stir in chicken. Return mixture to boiling; cook and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Place cream cheese in a medium heat-proof bowl. Slowly stir about 1/2 cup of the hot broth mixture until smooth and creamy.

  • Stir cream cheese mixture and cheddar cheese into chicken mixture until melted. Reserve about 1/4 cup bacon for topping; stir remaining bacon into soup. Top servings with crushed croutons and reserved bacon. If desired, sprinkle with additional chopped green onion, chopped jalapenos, and/or shredded cheddar cheese.

Hot, Hot, Hot

Chiles, such as jalapeno or poblano peppers, contain capsaicin, which gives them their spicy heat and will cause a long-lasting burnign tingle on your skin. To avoid this, wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with chiles. If they touch your hands, wash with soapy water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; 38 g total fat; 19 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 140 mg cholesterol; 1054 mg sodium. 526 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 29 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1010 IU vitamin a; 25 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 45 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 253 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

