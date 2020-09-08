Italian White Beans with Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated

Dust off your slow cooker! This hearty bean soup will deliver plenty of meat-free nourishment for the whole family. Top with hazelnuts for a crunchy finish.

By
By
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 4- to 5-qt. slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. In prepared cooker combine broth, beans, cauliflower, 1 cup of the cherry tomatoes, and the next five ingredients (through pepper).

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or high 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Cut remaining 1 cup cherry tomatoes in half. Stir halved tomatoes and vinegar into soup. Top servings with hazelnuts and basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterolmg; sodium 752mg; potassium 913mg; carbohydrates 45g; fiber 15g; sugar 8g; protein 17g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1082IU; vitamin c 44mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 72mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 122mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/17/2020