Italian Veggie Heroes

We've given a classic Italian sandwich a vegetarian makeover. After packing your hoagie buns with fresh zucchini, bell peppers, onions and eggplant, you'll melt some delicious mozzarella cheese on top.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Adjust oven racks to middle two positions. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line two 18x13-inch shallow baking pans or extra-large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or foil. Place bell peppers, zucchini, and onions in one pan and place eggplant in other pan. Drizzle all vegetables with oil and sprinkle with salt, black pepper, and crushed red pepper; toss to coat.

  • Roast vegetables on separate racks 25 to 30 minutes or until light brown and tender, stirring vegetables and rotating pans once. Remove from oven.

  • Preheat broiler. Cut buns in half horizontally, cutting to but not through opposite sides. Fill with roasted vegetables; drizzle with salad dressing and top with cheese. Place on a baking sheet. Broil sandwiches on top rack until cheese is melted and buns are toasted. Cut sandwiches in half and serve with additional dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 714mg; potassium 391mg; carbohydrates 41g; fiber 5g; sugar 9g; protein 16g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1517IU; vitamin c 59mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 366mg; iron 2mg.

