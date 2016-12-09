Italian Torta Sbrisolona

In a food processor add the all-purpose and almond flours, cornmeal, sugar, salt, and cinnamon; pulse to blend. Scatter with chunks of butter; process in long pulses until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal, scraping bottom of bowl once or twice if needed. Pour in the egg yolk, and process in long pulses until mixture is moist (it will look like grainy, thick, wet sand). Continue processing until dough holds together when pinched.