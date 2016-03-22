Italian Style Turkey and Penne Toss
Dress up your penne pasta recipe with plenty of spices, spinach, and ground turkey breast. Done in just 35 minutes, this turkey dinner idea will please kids and adults alike.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a bowl combine the first four ingredients (through crushed red pepper). In another bowl combine ground turkey, seasoning mixture, and garlic; mix well.Advertisement
-
Coat a Dutch oven with cooking spray. Heat the pot over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey mixture and onion; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until browned. Remove from pot; cover and keep warm.
-
Add the water to the same pot; bring to boiling over medium-high heat. Add pasta; cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Return pasta and the reserved cooking liquid to the pot; stir in tomato sauce and cooked turkey. Heat through. Remove from heat; stir in spinach. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Shortcut
Save time cleaning by using fewer pots. This pasta cooks in the same pot as the turkey mixture.