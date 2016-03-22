Italian Style Turkey and Penne Toss

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Dress up your penne pasta recipe with plenty of spices, spinach, and ground turkey breast. Done in just 35 minutes, this turkey dinner idea will please kids and adults alike.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl combine the first four ingredients (through crushed red pepper). In another bowl combine ground turkey, seasoning mixture, and garlic; mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Coat a Dutch oven with cooking spray. Heat the pot over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey mixture and onion; cook 6 to 8 minutes or until browned. Remove from pot; cover and keep warm.

  • Add the water to the same pot; bring to boiling over medium-high heat. Add pasta; cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Return pasta and the reserved cooking liquid to the pot; stir in tomato sauce and cooked turkey. Heat through. Remove from heat; stir in spinach. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Shortcut

Save time cleaning by using fewer pots. This pasta cooks in the same pot as the turkey mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 766 mg sodium. 346 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 38 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4813 IU vitamin a; 27 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 211 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 183 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
wicchiepoo
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2017
Always looking for some way to add veggies to meal that my picky elderly parents will eat, I found this. I followed the direction to a tee except for 2 things. I didn't have red pepper flakes so I added 1/4 tsp chili powder. I slso didn't have spinach so I added chopped kale and let it simmer in the pot for about 5 minutes before serving it. We all loved it. Glad I found this recipe. Will try again with the spinach. Thank you.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019