Italian Style Turkey and Penne Toss

Rating: 5 stars

Always looking for some way to add veggies to meal that my picky elderly parents will eat, I found this. I followed the direction to a tee except for 2 things. I didn't have red pepper flakes so I added 1/4 tsp chili powder. I slso didn't have spinach so I added chopped kale and let it simmer in the pot for about 5 minutes before serving it. We all loved it. Glad I found this recipe. Will try again with the spinach. Thank you.