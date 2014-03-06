Italian-Style Slow Cooker Meat Loaf
Tomatoes, parsely and feta cheese add Italian flair to this slow cooker beef and lamb meat loaf.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine tomatoes, bread crumbs, onion, zucchini, roasted peppers, egg product, half of the parsley, the garlic, and black pepper. Add ground beef and ground lamb; mix well.
Coat a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Cut three double-thick, 18x3-inch heavy foil strips. Crisscross strips in the prepared cooker; coat strips with cooking spray. Place meat mixture on top of strips in cooker; pat into an oval or round loaf. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 3 1/2 hours or on high-heat setting for 1 1/2 hours.
If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a small bowl combine ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and vinegar. Spoon ketchup mixture over meatloaf. Cover and cook for 30 to 45 minutes more or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°F.*
Using the foil strips, carefully lift meatloaf from cooker, allowing liquid to drip off. Place on a serving plate. Remove foil strips. Sprinkle meatloaf with cheese (if desired) and the remaining parsley. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
*Tip:
Meat may still look pink inside.