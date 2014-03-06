Italian-Style Slow Cooker Meat Loaf

Rating: 3.52 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Tomatoes, parsely and feta cheese add Italian flair to this slow cooker beef and lamb meat loaf.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine tomatoes, bread crumbs, onion, zucchini, roasted peppers, egg product, half of the parsley, the garlic, and black pepper. Add ground beef and ground lamb; mix well.

  • Coat a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Cut three double-thick, 18x3-inch heavy foil strips. Crisscross strips in the prepared cooker; coat strips with cooking spray. Place meat mixture on top of strips in cooker; pat into an oval or round loaf. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 3 1/2 hours or on high-heat setting for 1 1/2 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a small bowl combine ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and vinegar. Spoon ketchup mixture over meatloaf. Cover and cook for 30 to 45 minutes more or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°F.*

  • Using the foil strips, carefully lift meatloaf from cooker, allowing liquid to drip off. Place on a serving plate. Remove foil strips. Sprinkle meatloaf with cheese (if desired) and the remaining parsley. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

*Tip:

Meat may still look pink inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; 8 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 54 mg cholesterol; 452 mg sodium. 373 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 727 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 43 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

MS11953081
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2017
Definitely not enough for 8 servings. Did 6 servings and even that was pretty light. The sauce/glaze makes a lot and I didn't end up using it all. Overall, this is pretty tasty. Skipped the foil part and just used a slow cooker liner.
smb7266
Rating: Unrated
12/30/2017
What is "egg product"? I want to fix this recipe but I don't use "egg product". I have eggs.
