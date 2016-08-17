Italian-Style Fried Farro
Lightly fried farro is tossed with thinly sliced Brussels sprouts, chopped red onion, walnuts and prosciutto, then topped with snipped fresh basil, shredded Parmesan and a generous drizzling of balsamic glaze for a new take on fried rice.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In an extra-large wok or nonstick skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and onion; cook and stir about 4 minutes or until just crisp-tender. Add prosciutto, walnuts, and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes.Advertisement
-
Add farro and the remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until heated.
-
To serve, drizzle balsamic glaze over mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan, basil and pepper.
*Tip
If you can't find packaged shaved Brussels sprouts, simply cut 10 oz. fresh Brussels sprouts into thin slices.
**Tip
To cook farro, in a medium saucepan combine 3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth or water and 1 1/4 cups pearled or semi-pearled farro. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 25 to 30 minutes or until farro is tender. Drain if necessary.