Italian Sausage Artichoke Dip
This easy artichoke dip recipe will steal the show whenever you bring it to a party or get-together. Hot Italian sausage makes each bite a little spicy, while kalamata olives and roasted cherry tomatoes add a hint of Mediterranean flavors.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place artichoke hearts in a fine mesh sieve or colander. To remove excess liquid, press firmly on artichokes with paper towels. Chop artichokes and set aside.
In a large skillet cook sausage over medium-high heat until browned, stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Using a slotted spoon transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
In a large bowl stir together the sour cream and flour. Stir in mayonnaise, 1/2 cup of the cheese, olives, artichokes, and sausage. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until edges of dip are lightly browned and mixture is hot in the center. Cool 15 minutes. Top with roasted cherry tomatoes and capers.