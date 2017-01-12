Italian Roasted Chicken and Veggie Toss
This dinner recipe is packed full with carrots, onion, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet pepper, and chicken.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375ºF. Coat a shallow roasting pan with cooking spray. Arrange chicken, skin sides up, in one half of prepared pan. In other half of pan arrange carrots and onion. Roast 25 minutes.Advertisement
-
Add mushrooms, zucchini, and sweet pepper to carrots and onion. Drizzle chicken and vegetables with 2 Tbsp. of the oil and sprinkle with salt and black pepper.
-
Roast 25 minutes more or until chicken is done (170ºF) and vegetables are tender. Set chicken aside until cool enough to handle. Transfer vegetables to a bowl.
-
Remove and discard chicken skin and bones. Shred chicken using two forks. Add chicken and any juices in pan to vegetables; toss. In a small bowl whisk together remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, vinegar, and Italian seasoning. Drizzle over chicken mixture; toss to coat.
-
Arrange salad greens on a platter. Spoon chicken mixture over greens and sprinkle with cheese.
Versatile Veggie
Use any combination of 8 cups torn fresh salad greens as a bed for this dish.