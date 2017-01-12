Italian Roasted Chicken and Veggie Toss

This dinner recipe is packed full with carrots, onion, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet pepper, and chicken.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375ºF. Coat a shallow roasting pan with cooking spray. Arrange chicken, skin sides up, in one half of prepared pan. In other half of pan arrange carrots and onion. Roast 25 minutes.

  • Add mushrooms, zucchini, and sweet pepper to carrots and onion. Drizzle chicken and vegetables with 2 Tbsp. of the oil and sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

  • Roast 25 minutes more or until chicken is done (170ºF) and vegetables are tender. Set chicken aside until cool enough to handle. Transfer vegetables to a bowl.

  • Remove and discard chicken skin and bones. Shred chicken using two forks. Add chicken and any juices in pan to vegetables; toss. In a small bowl whisk together remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, vinegar, and Italian seasoning. Drizzle over chicken mixture; toss to coat.

  • Arrange salad greens on a platter. Spoon chicken mixture over greens and sprinkle with cheese.

Versatile Veggie

Use any combination of 8 cups torn fresh salad greens as a bed for this dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 51 mg cholesterol; 217 mg sodium. 585 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1069 IU vitamin a; 43 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

