Italian Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Toss

Use any combination of torn fresh salad greens as a bed for this roasted chicken and vegetable toss.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
roast:
50 mins at 375°
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375ºF. Coat a shallow roasting pan with cooking spray or line with foil. Arrange chicken, skin sides up, in one half of the roasting pan. In the other half of the pan arrange the carrots and onion wedges. Roast, uncovered, 25 minutes.

  • Remove pan from oven. Add zucchini, sweet pepper, and mushrooms to the carrots and onion. Drizzle chicken and vegetables with 2 tablespoons of the oil and sprinkle with the salt and black pepper.

  • Roast, uncovered, about 25 minutes more or until chicken is done (170ºF) and vegetables are tender. Remove and set aside until cool enough to handle. Transfer vegetables to a bowl.

  • Remove and discard chicken skin and bones. Shred chicken using two forks. Add chicken and any juices in pan to vegetables; toss. In a bowl whisk together vinegar, the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and the Italian seasoning. Add to chicken mixture; toss to coat.

  • Arrange salad greens on a platter or divide among four plates. Spoon chicken mixture over greens. Sprinkle with cheese.

Simple Swap

Use any combination of torn fresh salad greens as a bed for this dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 217mg; potassium 585mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 2g; sugar 5g; protein 22g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1069IU; vitamin c 43mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 10mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 81mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

