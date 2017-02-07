Italian Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Salad

This one pan chicken and veggie salad gets big flavor thanks to roasting the vegetables and starting with bone-in, skin-on chicken. Cooking with the skin on seals in all the extra flavor, but take it off before serving to keep this Mediterranean salad recipe below 300 calories per serving.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375ºF. Coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray or line with foil. Arrange chicken, skin sides up, in one half of the roasting pan. In the other half of the pan arrange the carrots and onion wedges. Roast, uncovered, 25 minutes.

  • Remove pan from oven. Add zucchini, mushrooms, and sweet pepper to the carrots and onion (pan will be full). Drizzle chicken and vegetables with 2 Tbsp. of the olive oil and sprinkle with the salt and black pepper.

  • Roast, uncovered, about 25 minutes more or until chicken is done (170ºF) and vegetables are tender. Set chicken aside until cool enough to handle. Transfer vegetables to a bowl.

  • Remove and discard chicken skin and bones. Shred chicken using two forks. Add chicken and any juices in pan to vegetables (if desired, skim fat from juices); toss to coat. In a bowl whisk together vinegar, the remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil, and the Italian seasoning. Add to chicken mixture; toss to coat.

  • Arrange salad greens on a platter or divide among six plates. Spoon chicken mixture over greens. Sprinkle with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; 14 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 70 mg cholesterol; 235 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2682 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 47 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 78 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

