Italian Pressed Sandwiches
What's doing the "pressing" of these pressed sandwiches? Oh, just a brick to get the layers nicely smashed. If you're not toting these tailgate sandwiches, you could use a panini press or a skillet weighted down with canned goods at home.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Veggie Pressed Sandwiches
Layer cut side of loaf bottom with thin lengthwise slices of zucchini (6 oz.), 1/2 cup roasted red bell peppers (patted dry), 1/4 cup thin red onion wedges, and 8 oz. fresh mozzarella slices. Top with 1/4 cup purchased bruschetta topping. Spread cut side of loaf top with 2 to 3 Tbsp. purchased basil pesto; place on bottom half. Wrap and grill as in Step 2.Customize these sandwiches to your preference and with what's in your pantry. Keep wet ingredients to a minimum to avoid soggy sandwiches.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
334 calories; 16 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 1127 mg sodium. 130 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 275 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 119 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;