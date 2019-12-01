Italian Pork Roast

Bring back the Sunday roast! This pork shoulder roast recipe is boldly flavored with lots of seasonings and leftovers can be repurposed in a pasta dish, in a calzone or sandwich, or on top of salad or pizzas.

By Colleen Weeden
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together Italian seasoning, rosemary, garlic, fennel seeds, black pepper, salt, and the crushed red pepper. Rub all over pork.

  • Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, and onion. Whisk together wine and tomato paste. Pour over pork and tomato mixture. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and a thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.

  • Remove and shred meat. Return meat to pot. Stir to coat. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes 11 cups.

Slow Cooker Variation:

Prepare as directed, except place meat in a 6- to 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, and wine mixture. (Cooker will be full.) Cover. Increase heat to high. Cook 1 hour more. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 49 mg cholesterol; 238 mg sodium. 527 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 108 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 25 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

