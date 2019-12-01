Italian Pork Roast
Bring back the Sunday roast! This pork shoulder roast recipe is boldly flavored with lots of seasonings and leftovers can be repurposed in a pasta dish, in a calzone or sandwich, or on top of salad or pizzas.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together Italian seasoning, rosemary, garlic, fennel seeds, black pepper, salt, and the crushed red pepper. Rub all over pork.
Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, and onion. Whisk together wine and tomato paste. Pour over pork and tomato mixture. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and a thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.
Remove and shred meat. Return meat to pot. Stir to coat. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes 11 cups.
Slow Cooker Variation:
Prepare as directed, except place meat in a 6- to 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, and wine mixture. (Cooker will be full.) Cover. Increase heat to high. Cook 1 hour more. Continue as directed.