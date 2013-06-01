Italian Pesto Pasta Salad

Rating: 4 stars Just made this using cavitapi and a rotisserie chicken chopped up. What a hit with both me and my hubby! I used a good store bought pesto for covienience. Made a lot, so would be a good potluck dish.

Rating: Unrated Love this recipe! I added grilled chicken basted with olive oil and sprinkled with salt and pepper...delicious!

Rating: Unrated This salad was good but i suggest adding red bell pepper for an added layer of flavor, some crunch, and color.

Rating: Unrated My parents are vegetarians and I was looking for a healthy summer salad to bring to my dads birthday that was alittle different. I mixed spinach in with the arugula. They loved it so much they ask me to bring it every time I come.