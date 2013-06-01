Italian Pesto Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.32 stars
73 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4

If you have time, try DIY pesto! Combine 2 cups fresh basil, 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 3 Tbsp. olive oil, 2 Tbsp. water, 1 clove garlic, and 1/2 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Process or blend until desired consistency.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and rinse well under cold water; set aside.

  • In a large bowl stir together pesto, vinegar, and salt. Add beans, cooked macaroni, arugula, half of the cheese, and half of the pine nuts. Toss well. Serve at once or cover and chill up to 6 hours. Top with remaining cheese and pine nuts before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; 12 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 474 mg sodium. 105 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 618 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 62 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 144 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (5)

klongmt
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2017
Just made this using cavitapi and a rotisserie chicken chopped up. What a hit with both me and my hubby! I used a good store bought pesto for covienience. Made a lot, so would be a good potluck dish.
Kristin Roberts
Rating: Unrated
07/18/2016
Love this recipe! I added grilled chicken basted with olive oil and sprinkled with salt and pepper...delicious!
Susanne Senk
Rating: Unrated
07/04/2015
This salad was good but i suggest adding red bell pepper for an added layer of flavor, some crunch, and color.
Miranda-Jason Nesbitt
Rating: Unrated
06/24/2015
My parents are vegetarians and I was looking for a healthy summer salad to bring to my dads birthday that was alittle different. I mixed spinach in with the arugula. They loved it so much they ask me to bring it every time I come.
Susan Jones
Rating: Unrated
09/15/2016
This was great. I used cheese tortellini instead of macaroni and this made this even more of a meal   Since we had non- bean eaters, I substituted shelled edamame.  Everyone loved it.
