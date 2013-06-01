Italian Pesto Pasta Salad
If you have time, try DIY pesto! Combine 2 cups fresh basil, 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts, 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 3 Tbsp. olive oil, 2 Tbsp. water, 1 clove garlic, and 1/2 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Process or blend until desired consistency.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and rinse well under cold water; set aside.Advertisement
-
In a large bowl stir together pesto, vinegar, and salt. Add beans, cooked macaroni, arugula, half of the cheese, and half of the pine nuts. Toss well. Serve at once or cover and chill up to 6 hours. Top with remaining cheese and pine nuts before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
244 calories; 12 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 474 mg sodium. 105 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 618 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 62 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 144 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;