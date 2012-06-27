Italian Minestrone Soup
In Italy, there is no typical recipe for minestrone soup because it is prepared with any vegetables that happen to be available that day.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven cook carrots, celery, and onion in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in broth, cannellini beans, chicken, green beans, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring to boiling. Stir in pasta. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.
Stir in zucchini and/or yellow squash. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 8 to 10 minutes more or until pasta is tender and green beans are crisp-tender. Stir in tomatoes; heat through. Sprinkle each serving with oregano and additional pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
173 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 16 mg cholesterol; 820 mg sodium. 511 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2672 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;