Italian Meatball Rolls

Rating: 3.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic; cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomato sauce, balsamic vinegar, rosemary, and dried oregano. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 2 minutes. Stir in meatballs. Simmer, covered, about 5 minutes more or until meatballs are heated through.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, open buns so they lay flat and place on a baking sheet. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat about 1 minute or until lightly toasted. Remove tops of buns from baking sheet. Divide meatball mixture among bottoms of buns; sprinkle with cheese. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes more or until cheese is melted. If desired, sprinkle with fresh oregano. Replace tops of buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 600 mg sodium. 35 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 20 g protein;

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019