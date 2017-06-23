Italian Garden Casserole
This bread crumb-topped casserole tastes just like a stuffed artichoke! To make this a vegetarian entree, just swap vegetable broth in for the chicken broth.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Oil a 13 x 9-inch baking dish. In a small bowl combine bread crumbs, 1/2 cup cheese, the parsley, crushed red pepper, and salt; set aside.Advertisement
-
For sauce: In a small saucepan cook garlic in 1 Tbsp. hot olive oil over medium heat 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add our; stir to combine. Add broth, lemon zest and juice, and vinegar. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in remaining cheese.
-
Arrange frozen artichoke hearts in prepared dish. Scatter tomatoes over artichokes. Drizzle sauce over vegetables. Top with bread crumb mixture. Drizzle with remaining olive oil.
-
Cover with foil. Bake 25 minutes. Remove foil. Increase oven temperature to 400°F. Bake 15 minutes more or until lightly browned on top. Top with basil.
Tips
Up to 8 hours ahead of cooking time, combine the crumb mixture as directed in step 1 and make the broth mixture as directed in step 2. Cover and chill until ready to use.