Italian Garden Casserole

Rating: 2.88 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This bread crumb-topped casserole tastes just like a stuffed artichoke! To make this a vegetarian entree, just swap vegetable broth in for the chicken broth.

By Lucinda Scala Quinn
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Oil a 13 x 9-inch baking dish. In a small bowl combine bread crumbs, 1/2 cup cheese, the parsley, crushed red pepper, and salt; set aside.

  • For sauce: In a small saucepan cook garlic in 1 Tbsp. hot olive oil over medium heat 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add our; stir to combine. Add broth, lemon zest and juice, and vinegar. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in remaining cheese.

  • Arrange frozen artichoke hearts in prepared dish. Scatter tomatoes over artichokes. Drizzle sauce over vegetables. Top with bread crumb mixture. Drizzle with remaining olive oil.

  • Cover with foil. Bake 25 minutes. Remove foil. Increase oven temperature to 400°F. Bake 15 minutes more or until lightly browned on top. Top with basil.

Tips

Up to 8 hours ahead of cooking time, combine the crumb mixture as directed in step 1 and make the broth mixture as directed in step 2. Cover and chill until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; 14 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 335 mg sodium. 356 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 849 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 133 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 150 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

MS10934112
Rating: 3 stars
07/25/2018
My first thought when looking at the ingredients was, Wow, that is a lot of bread crumbs so, I reduced the bread crumbs to 1.5 cups and it still was too much. The lemony flavor was a nice compliment to the artichokes, but it was way to dry and crumbly. Also, the "add our" in step #2 should say, "add flour".
MS11699189
Rating: Unrated
09/17/2017
Needs some editing - recipe says "our"; I think it should say to 'add in the 2 teaspoons of all -purpose flour - very important, the sauce will not thicken.
stitchkat
Rating: Unrated
08/14/2017
Haven't tried this one. The recipe need some EDITING! Add "our"? 139 baking dish?
