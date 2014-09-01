Italian Fondue

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 2 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat pasta sauce according to package directions. Transfer to a fondue pot. Keep sauce warm (not bubbling) on low-heat setting.

  • Cut ciabatta bread in half horizontally. Coat cut sides of bread with cooking spray. In a grill pan cook bread, cut sides down, over medium heat for 1 to 3 minutes or until toasted. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Rub bread with garlic. Cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

  • On sixteen 6-inch wooden skewers thread toasted bread, pepperoni, cheese, and sweet pepper. (Or let people thread their own skewers.)

  • Dip assembled skewers into pasta sauce, swirling skewers as you dip. Remove food from skewers and place on individual plates to eat.

*Tip:

Look for a pasta sauce that is low in sodium, such as Prego Heart Smart®.

**

Ask the worker behind the deli counter to slice the pepperoni 1/4 inch thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; 10 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 26 mg cholesterol; 653 mg sodium. 54 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 628 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 102 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

