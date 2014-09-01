Italian Fondue
Ingredients
Directions
-
Heat pasta sauce according to package directions. Transfer to a fondue pot. Keep sauce warm (not bubbling) on low-heat setting.Advertisement
-
Cut ciabatta bread in half horizontally. Coat cut sides of bread with cooking spray. In a grill pan cook bread, cut sides down, over medium heat for 1 to 3 minutes or until toasted. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Rub bread with garlic. Cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces.
-
On sixteen 6-inch wooden skewers thread toasted bread, pepperoni, cheese, and sweet pepper. (Or let people thread their own skewers.)
-
Dip assembled skewers into pasta sauce, swirling skewers as you dip. Remove food from skewers and place on individual plates to eat.
*Tip:
Look for a pasta sauce that is low in sodium, such as Prego Heart Smart®.
**
Ask the worker behind the deli counter to slice the pepperoni 1/4 inch thick.