Italian Barley and Sausage Casserole

Rating: 4.38 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 13 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat four 12- to 14-ounce individual casseroles with cooking spray; set aside. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Add sausage, mushrooms, onion, and garlic. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until bulk sausage (if using) is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, using a wooden spoon to break up bulk sausage as it cooks. Drain off fat.

  • Stir barley, pasta sauce, 1 cup of the cheese, the roasted pepper, olives, and 1 tablespoon of the basil into sausage mixture. Divide mixture among the prepared casseroles. Cover with foil.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 10 minutes more or until heated through and cheese is melted. Top casseroles with tomatoes and the remaining 1 tablespoon basil.

*Tip:

For 2 cups cooked quick-cooking barley, in a medium saucepan bring 1 1/3 cups water to boiling; stir in 3/4 cup quick-cooking barley. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 to 12 minutes or until barley is tender; drain. For 2 cups cooked regular barley, prepare as directed, except use 2 cups water and 1/2 cup regular barley; simmer, covered, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; 13 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 704 mg sodium. 481 mg potassium; 40 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1020 IU vitamin a; 65 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 363 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

