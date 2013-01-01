Italian Barley and Sausage Casserole
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat four 12- to 14-ounce individual casseroles with cooking spray; set aside. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium heat. Add sausage, mushrooms, onion, and garlic. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until bulk sausage (if using) is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, using a wooden spoon to break up bulk sausage as it cooks. Drain off fat.Advertisement
Stir barley, pasta sauce, 1 cup of the cheese, the roasted pepper, olives, and 1 tablespoon of the basil into sausage mixture. Divide mixture among the prepared casseroles. Cover with foil.
Bake for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 10 minutes more or until heated through and cheese is melted. Top casseroles with tomatoes and the remaining 1 tablespoon basil.
*Tip:
For 2 cups cooked quick-cooking barley, in a medium saucepan bring 1 1/3 cups water to boiling; stir in 3/4 cup quick-cooking barley. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 to 12 minutes or until barley is tender; drain. For 2 cups cooked regular barley, prepare as directed, except use 2 cups water and 1/2 cup regular barley; simmer, covered, about 45 minutes.