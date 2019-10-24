Instant-Pot Lasagna
Keep your oven free to bake some garlic bread by making lasagna in your Instant Pot. Use the saute function first to brown the meat then the pressure cooker function to cook the lasagna so there's only one "pan" to clean after dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Heat a 6*- or 8-quart electric pressure cooker or multicooker to the saute setting. Add sausage, onion, and garlic. Cook and stir until meat is browned; drain off any fat. Stir in marinara; heat through. Remove to a large bowl bowl. Rinse and wipe out pot.Advertisement
In a medium bowl combine the egg, ricotta, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, and pepper.
Spread 1/4 cup of the sauce in an 8x2-inch round cake pan. Break 2 noodles into 6 pieces; arrange over sauce in pan. Spoon one-fourth of the ricotta mixture over noodles. Top with one-fourth of the remaining sauce and 1/2 cup of the mozzarella. Repeat layers 3 times. Cover tightly with foil.
Place 1 cup water in the cooker. Add rack (fold down handles, if present). Fold 2 22-inch long pieces of foil lengthwise into thirds or quarters until 3 inches wide. Criss-cross the pieces. Place pan in center of foil pieces. Fold ends over top of pan. Place pan in pot. Lock lid. Set cooker to high pressure for 32 minutes. Turn cooker off. Let pressure naturally release for 15 minutes. Release any remaining pressure. Carefully remove lid. Use foil strips to carefully remove pan from cooker. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Depending on the shape of your 8-inch pan, a 6-quart cooker will be a tight fit. Look for one with straighter sides and fold your foil as thin as possible to get it to fit.