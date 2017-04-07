Individual Mashed Carrot & Potato Bakes
It will be our little secret that these cheesy mashed potato pots contain equal parts potatoes and carrots!
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 4-qt. pot cook carrots potatoes, peeled, in lightly salted water 25 to 30 minutes or until very tender. Drain. Let stand 10 minutes to cool slightly.Advertisement
-
Transfer to a large bowl; coarsely mash. Stir in heavy cream, white cheddar cheese, egg, and salt.
-
Divide mixture among four 8- to 10-oz. ramekins. Bake at 425ºF for 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with toasted rye bread.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
437 calories; 23 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 110 mg cholesterol; 735 mg sodium. 923 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 19764 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 84 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 298 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;