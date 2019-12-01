Indian-Inspired Butter Chicken

In a large skillet heat 3 Tbsp. butter over medium. Add chicken, half at a time; cook 4 minutes or until lightly browned, turning once. Transfer to a 4- to 5-qt. slow cooker. Add ginger, garam masala, garlic, cumin, 1/2 tsp. salt, the turmeric, and cayenne; toss to coat. Stir in drained tomatoes and onion. Cover; cook on low 8 to 9 hours. Stir in cream and remaining 3 Tbsp. butter. Optional: For a thicker sauce, transfer chicken to a dish; cover to keep warm. Use the browning setting or transfer cooking liquid to a large skillet. Bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, 7 to 10 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serves 6