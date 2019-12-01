Indian-Inspired Butter Chicken
Fast or slow, the choice is yours for this chicken dinner that cooks in the pressure cooker or slow cooker.
Ingredients
Directions
Pressure Cooker
In a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker use the sauté setting to heat 3 Tbsp. butter. Add chicken, half at a time; cook 4 minutes or until lightly browned, turning once. Add ginger, garam masala, garlic, cumin, 1/2 tsp. salt, the turmeric, cayenne, undrained tomatoes, and onion. Lock lid. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 10 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Stir in cream and remaining 3 Tbsp. butter. Optional: For a thicker sauce, transfer chicken to a serving dish; cover to keep warm. Use saute setting to bring cooking liquid to boiling. Boil, uncovered, 7 to 10 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serves 6.Advertisement
Slow Cooker
In a large skillet heat 3 Tbsp. butter over medium. Add chicken, half at a time; cook 4 minutes or until lightly browned, turning once. Transfer to a 4- to 5-qt. slow cooker. Add ginger, garam masala, garlic, cumin, 1/2 tsp. salt, the turmeric, and cayenne; toss to coat. Stir in drained tomatoes and onion. Cover; cook on low 8 to 9 hours. Stir in cream and remaining 3 Tbsp. butter. Optional: For a thicker sauce, transfer chicken to a dish; cover to keep warm. Use the browning setting or transfer cooking liquid to a large skillet. Bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, 7 to 10 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serves 6
Tips
Browning the chicken enhances the flavor of the sauce. You can skip the browning step to save time, if desired. Just stir melted butter into the chicken and spice mixture before adding the onion and tomatoes.