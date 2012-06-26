Indian Garbanzo Bean Salad with Pitas

Rating: 3.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Indian Garbanzo Bean Salad with Pitas

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine garbanzo beans, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, and red onion. In a screw-top jar combine lemon peel, lemon juice, oil, cumin, curry powder, salt, and black pepper. Cover and shake well. Pour over salad mixture; toss to combine.

  • Serve with yogurt and pita wedges.

If desired, before cutting into wedges, grill pita bread rounds on an indoor or outdoor grill over medium heat until warm and toasted. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into wedges.

Nutrition Facts (Indian Garbanzo Bean Salad with Pitas)

Per Serving:
295 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 905 mg sodium. 502 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4033 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Homemade Pita

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine yeast, 1/2 cup of the warm water, and the honey. Let stand about 10 minutes or until foamy.

  • In a large bowl combine 3-1/2 cups of the flour and the salt; make a small depression in the middle of the mixture. Stir the remaining 1 cup warm water and the oil into the yeast mixture. Slowly pour the yeast mixture into the flour mixture, stirring until dough forms.

  • Place dough in a well-oiled bowl; cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place until double in size (1-1/2 to 2 hours).

  • On a floured surface, knead dough for 10 minutes, adding enough flour to keep dough from sticking. Divide dough into 10 pieces; roll each into a ball. Cover loosely; let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 500° F. Position racks at bottom of oven. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough balls to 6-inch circles. Transfer circles to ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 4 minutes; turn over and bake for 2 minutes more. (they will puff.) Transfer to wire racks. Repeat with remaining dough.

Wheat-Flaxseed Pitas:

Prepare Homemade Pitas as directed, except decrease all-purpose flour to 2 cups and add 1-1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup ground flaxseeds or flaxseed meal. Knead in enough additional all-purpose flour to keep dough from sticking.

Reviews (1)

Fran Zofrea-Carbone
Rating: Unrated
06/07/2014
This is a delicious side salad to a grilled Indian meal.
