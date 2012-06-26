Indian Garbanzo Bean Salad with Pitas
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*
If desired, before cutting into wedges, grill pita bread rounds on an indoor or outdoor grill over medium heat until warm and toasted. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into wedges.
Nutrition Facts (Indian Garbanzo Bean Salad with Pitas)
Per Serving:
295 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 905 mg sodium. 502 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4033 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;
Homemade Pita
Ingredients
Directions
Wheat-Flaxseed Pitas:
Prepare Homemade Pitas as directed, except decrease all-purpose flour to 2 cups and add 1-1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup ground flaxseeds or flaxseed meal. Knead in enough additional all-purpose flour to keep dough from sticking.