Indian Chickpea and Vegetable Curry

Pressure Cooker

In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine the water, beans, and 1/2 tsp. of the salt. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 30 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 30 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, carefully open steam vent to release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Drain beans, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid. Return beans to cooker. Add carrots, onions, remaining 1 tsp. salt, and reserved cooking liquid. Stir in tomatoes and next six ingredients (through black pepper). Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 20 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady pressure. Cook 20 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Stir in peas, cilantro, and cream. Serve as directed.