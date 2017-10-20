Indian Chickpea and Vegetable Curry
You can make this Indian dish in your slow cooker if you like, but it can also be converted to a pressure cooker recipe if you're in a rush. No matter how much time you have, be sure to serve this spicy dish with rice and naan bread.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-qt. slow cooker combine the water, carrots, onions, beans, and 1/2 tsp. of the salt. Cover and cook on high 5 to 6 hours or just until beans are tender.
Drain vegetables, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid. Return vegetables to cooker. In a medium bowl combine tomatoes and next six ingredients (through black pepper), remaining 1 tsp. salt, and reserved cooking liquid. Stir into vegetables in cooker. Cover and cook 30 minutes more.
Before serving, stir in peas, cilantro, and cream. Serve with rice (if desired) and naan for dipping.
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Pressure Cooker
In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine the water, beans, and 1/2 tsp. of the salt. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 30 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 30 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, carefully open steam vent to release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Drain beans, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid. Return beans to cooker. Add carrots, onions, remaining 1 tsp. salt, and reserved cooking liquid. Stir in tomatoes and next six ingredients (through black pepper). Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 20 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady pressure. Cook 20 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Stir in peas, cilantro, and cream. Serve as directed.