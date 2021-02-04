Ina's Boston Cream Pie

Cut both cakes in half horizontally. Place the bottom of one cake on a flat plate, cut side up. Brush it with a third of the soak. Spread a third of the pastry cream on the cake. Place cake's top on the cream, cut side down, and repeat brushing with a third of the soak and a third of the pastry cream. Place the bottom of the second cake on top, cut side up. Repeat the brushing with remaining third of soak and remaining third of pastry cream. Place the second cake's top on the cream, cut side down. Pour the chocolate glaze on the cake, allowing it to drip down the sides. Set aside for 1 hour or until the chocolate sets. Cut into wedges and serve. Store any leftover cake in the refrigerator. Serves 8.