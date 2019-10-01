Improved Blood Orange Punch

Rating: Unrated

Sure, you've had fresh orange juice, but have you tasted freshly-squeezed blood orange juice? As the foundation to this cocktail it adds intense citrus flavor to make a refreshing drink recipe.

By Maggie Hoffman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For punch mix: In a 2-quart pitcher combine vodka, maraschino liqueur, blood orange juice, and lemon juice. Chill, covered, up to 2 hours.

  • For each drink: Fill collins glass to top with ice. Pour in 1/4 cup chilled Prosecco. Top with 1/2 cup punch mix. Garnish with blood orange half-moons and maraschino cherries. Serve immediately. Serves 12.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 4 mg sodium. 192 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 126 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 18 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

