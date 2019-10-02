Ice Cube Tray Chocolates

Place 5 oz. of the chocolate in a small bowl. Microwave 45 to 60 seconds or until melted and a thermometer registers 113°F for semisweet or bittersweet chocolate or 104°F for milk chocolate, stirring every 15 seconds. If needed, continue to microwave in 5- to 10-second intervals to reach the correct temperature. Stir in remaining 3 oz. chocolate. Stir vigorously 2 minutes or until completely smooth and thermometer registers 88°F for semisweet or bittersweet chocolate or 85°F for milk chocolate. If small pieces of chocolate remain, continue to microwave in 5-second intervals, stirring after each until smooth.