Ice Cube Tray Chocolates
You've gotta try making these customizable homemade chocolate candies as a food gift this holiday season. Choose the chocolate type and filling your recipient most loves to show how much you care.
Ingredients
Directions
Place 5 oz. of the chocolate in a small bowl. Microwave 45 to 60 seconds or until melted and a thermometer registers 113°F for semisweet or bittersweet chocolate or 104°F for milk chocolate, stirring every 15 seconds. If needed, continue to microwave in 5- to 10-second intervals to reach the correct temperature. Stir in remaining 3 oz. chocolate. Stir vigorously 2 minutes or until completely smooth and thermometer registers 88°F for semisweet or bittersweet chocolate or 85°F for milk chocolate. If small pieces of chocolate remain, continue to microwave in 5-second intervals, stirring after each until smooth.Advertisement
If desired, add a some sprinkles to each compartment in the ice cube tray. Spoon half of the melted chocolate into the compartments. Spoon or press 1 tsp. desired filling into each compartment. Spoon remaining melted chocolate over fillings. If desired, top with additional fillings and/or drizzle with melted chocolate of a contrasting color. Let stand 2 hours or until set.
To serve, twist ice cube trays slightly to loosen chocolates. Remove from ice cube tray.
Marbled Chocolates
Prepare as directed in Step 1. Omit fillings. In a small bowl microwave 2 oz. chopped white baking chocolate 30 seconds or until melted, stirring once. Spoon half of the melted semisweet chocolate into ice cube tray. Top with melted white chocolate and remaining semisweet chocolate. Using a toothpick, swirl melted chocolates slightly. Let stand as directed.NA per Serving:
To Store
Remove chocolates from ice cube tray. Place in an airtight container and store at room temperature up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months.