Ice Cube Tray Chocolates

Rating: Unrated

You've gotta try making these customizable homemade chocolate candies as a food gift this holiday season. Choose the chocolate type and filling your recipient most loves to show how much you care.

By Colleen Weeden
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 5 oz. of the chocolate in a small bowl. Microwave 45 to 60 seconds or until melted and a thermometer registers 113°F for semisweet or bittersweet chocolate or 104°F for milk chocolate, stirring every 15 seconds. If needed, continue to microwave in 5- to 10-second intervals to reach the correct temperature. Stir in remaining 3 oz. chocolate. Stir vigorously 2 minutes or until completely smooth and thermometer registers 88°F for semisweet or bittersweet chocolate or 85°F for milk chocolate. If small pieces of chocolate remain, continue to microwave in 5-second intervals, stirring after each until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • If desired, add a some sprinkles to each compartment in the ice cube tray. Spoon half of the melted chocolate into the compartments. Spoon or press 1 tsp. desired filling into each compartment. Spoon remaining melted chocolate over fillings. If desired, top with additional fillings and/or drizzle with melted chocolate of a contrasting color. Let stand 2 hours or until set.

  • To serve, twist ice cube trays slightly to loosen chocolates. Remove from ice cube tray.

Marbled Chocolates

Prepare as directed in Step 1. Omit fillings. In a small bowl microwave 2 oz. chopped white baking chocolate 30 seconds or until melted, stirring once. Spoon half of the melted semisweet chocolate into ice cube tray. Top with melted white chocolate and remaining semisweet chocolate. Using a toothpick, swirl melted chocolates slightly. Let stand as directed.NA per Serving:

To Store

Remove chocolates from ice cube tray. Place in an airtight container and store at room temperature up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; 8 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 25 mg sodium. 99 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 9 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019