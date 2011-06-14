Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated

The spices that infuse this ice cream are the same ones found in the best pumpkin pies. Splendid as an accompaniment to cake, this ice cream is spectacular on its own too.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the whipping cream and brown sugar. Cook over medium heat about 5 minutes until bubbles form around the edges of the pan, stirring to dissolve sugar.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl beat the egg yolks, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, and salt. Gradually whisk about 1/2 cup of the hot cream mixture into the egg mixture and continue to whisk until smooth. Pour the egg mixture into the cream mixture in the pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until the mixture coats a metal spoon (the mixture should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon and leave a clear trail when a finger is drawn through it), 4 to 6 minutes. Do not boil. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl. Stir in the vanilla and the cognac, if desired. Whisk the pumpkin into the custard. Cover surface with plastic wrap to prevent a skin from forming; refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours or overnight.

  • Pour the pumpkin custard into a 1-1/2- or 2-quart ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturers directions. Pack the ice cream into a freezer-safe container. Cover and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours or up to 3 days, before serving. Makes 1-1/4 quarts (ten, 1/2-cup servings).

Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Cones:

Place 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate pieces (or 3 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped) in a small microwave-safe bowl or ramekin. Microwave, uncovered, on 70 percent power (medium high) for 1 minute; stir. Microwave for 1-1/2 to 3 minutes more, stirring after every 15 seconds, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Spoon chocolate over mouth of cone to cover about one-third of sides. (If chocolate is too thick to spread, stir in 1 teaspoon shortening.) Place cones, top side down, on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Chill about 15 minutes or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; total fat 20g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 168mg; sodium 89mg; carbohydrates 21g; fiber 1g; sugar 18g; protein 3g; vitamin a 4519IU; vitamin c 1mg; calcium 71mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/01/2020