Orange Sherbet

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine sugar and unflavored gelatin. Stir in 2 cups of the orange juice. Cook and stir until sugar and gelatin dissolve. Remove from heat. Stir in remaining 1-3/4 cups orange juice, the milk, orange peel, and, if desired, orange food coloring. (Mixture may appear curdled.)

  • Transfer mixture to a 4-quart ice cream freezer; freeze according to manufacturers directions.* Ripen 4 hours.

  • Makes 1-1/2 quarts (12 servings).

*

If you don't own an ice cream freezer, transfer mixture to a 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Cover; freeze several hours or until almost firm. Break mixture into small chunks; transfer to a large chilled mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth but not melted. Return to pan. Cover and freeze until firm.

Lemon Sherbet:

In a saucepan combine 1-1/2 cups sugar and 1 envelope unflavored gelatin. Stir in 1-1/2 cups water. Cook and stir until sugar and gelatin dissolve. Remove from heat. Stir in 1-1/2 cups cold water, 1 cup milk, 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel, 3/4 cup lemon juice, and, if desired, a few drops yellow food coloring. (Mixture may appear curdled.) Continue with step 2, above.Per serving: 109 cal., 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 2 mg chol., 14 mg sodium, 26 g carbo., 0 g fiber, 1 g pro.Daily Values: 1% vit. A, 12% vit. C, 3% calciumExchanges: 3 Other Carbo.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 12 mg sodium. 187 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 32 g sugar; 2 g protein; 194 IU vitamin a; 38 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

