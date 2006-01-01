Mini Ice Cream Dippers with Double-Dip Fondue

When serving these mini ice cream balls, double dipping is allowed if each guest has her own muffin cup fondue pot.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

30 mins
30 mins
4
  • Place baking sheet in freezer 30 minutes. Use a 1-tablespoon scoop to make 24 ice cream balls; place on sheet. Press pretzel into each ball. Cover; freeze firm. Using eight 6-cup muffin tins, fill five cups in each with toppings. Add ice cream balls to sixth cup. Makes 4 servings.

Assemble the muffin cups or plates ahead, except for the ice cream. Do not refrigerate the Magic shell. Add the ice cream just before serving.

Per Serving:
150 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 30mg; sodium 146mg; potassium 6mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 0g; sugar 15g; protein 2g; vitamin a 292IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; calcium 61mg; iron 0mg.
