Husk-Wrapped Chicken & Corn Relish
Don't toss those husks, we put them to use to seal in flavor and keep chicken thighs juicy when cooked on the grill.
Ingredients
Directions
Remove husks and silks from corn, reserving husks. Rinse husks. Combine chili powder, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle over chicken. Wrap each in a piece of husk. Tear strips from remaining husks; tie around wrapped chicken.
In a large bowl whisk together olive oil and vinegar. Cut corn from cobs; add to bowl. Add pineapple, onion, and jalapeño. Season to taste. Grill chicken on rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes or until done (170°F), turning occasionally. Unwrap chicken; serve with relish.
Tips
Prepare corn relish as directed. Chill for up to 24 hours before serving. In a large bowl combine the corn husks and enough water to cover. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.