Husk-Wrapped Chicken & Corn Relish

Don't toss those husks, we put them to use to seal in flavor and keep chicken thighs juicy when cooked on the grill.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove husks and silks from corn, reserving husks. Rinse husks. Combine chili powder, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle over chicken. Wrap each in a piece of husk. Tear strips from remaining husks; tie around wrapped chicken.

  • In a large bowl whisk together olive oil and vinegar. Cut corn from cobs; add to bowl. Add pineapple, onion, and jalapeño. Season to taste. Grill chicken on rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes or until done (170°F), turning occasionally. Unwrap chicken; serve with relish.

Tips

Prepare corn relish as directed. Chill for up to 24 hours before serving. In a large bowl combine the corn husks and enough water to cover. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; 18 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 213 mg cholesterol; 497 mg sodium. 932 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 48 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 888 IU vitamin a; 39 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 15 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 63 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

