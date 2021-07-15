Hungarian Goulash
Hungarian paprika (ground sweet red pepper) is the key ingredient in goulash. Seek out a high-quality product that is labeled as Hungarian paprika, not ordinary spice-shelf paprika. If your supermarket doesn't have it, look in in specialty spice stores or online.
Hungarian Goulash
Homemade Egg Noodles
Place steel blade in food processor. Add all of the flour, salt, and eggs to food processor. Cover and process until mixture forms fine crumbs, about the consistency of cornmeal. With the food processor running, slowly pour the water and oil through the feed tube. Continue processing just until the dough forms a ball. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface. Cover; let dough rest for 10 minutes. Divide the dough into four equal portions. Continue as directed in Step 3.
Drying Directions
To dry cut noodles, spread noodles on a wire rack or hang them from a pasta-drying rack or clothes hanger. Let pasta dry for up to 2 hours. Place in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days before cooking. Or dry the noodles for at least 1 hour; place them in a plastic freezer bag or freezer container. Seal and freeze for up to 8 months before cooking. Add 1 to 2 minutes to cooking time for dried or frozen noodles.
Prepare Homemade Egg Noodles as directed through Step 2. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and place in airtight freezer container; seal and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw completely in the refrigerator; continue with Step 3.
Spaetzle
You may use a steamer basket insert instead of the colander when pressing the batter through the holes. The basket should have holes that are 1/8 to 1/4 inch in diameter. If desired, used two wooden spoons to prop the basket over the pan of rapidly boiling water.
When the spaetzle is done, it will float to the top of the boiling water.