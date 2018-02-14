Hummingbird Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Advertisement

Bake 20 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in pans on wire racks 5 minutes. Remove from pans. Let cool completely on racks.

In a medium bowl stir together bananas, pineapple, eggs, oil, and vanilla. Add banana mixture to flour mixture; stir to combine. Fold in walnuts. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups; fill about three-quarters full.

For a bunny face: For the bunny ears: Pipe two dots using a piping bag with a large round tip. Using an offset spatula, pull frosting down; add a second pink layer on top of the white one.For the face: Pipe a circle using a large round tip for face; add eyes, nose, and mouth using a small round tip. Press in white sprinkle whiskers.

For a lamb face: Frost the top and add a woolly trim: Use a piping bag and star tip to make a ruffly border around the edge. If you don't have a star tip, make curly loops using a small open tip or plastic bag.Finish the face: For the ears, pipe pink icing onto a mini marshmallow cut in half and press into the frosting. Use a small round tip to pipe on the eyes and nose.

For a basic frosting: Halve the frosting recipe if you won't be decorating the cupcakes.