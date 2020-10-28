Hummingbird Bread

Rating: Unrated

This simple stir-together bread has all the flavors you know and love in a classic hummingbird cake. The cream cheese drizzle topped with shredded coconut and pecans makes this a standout quick bread that's good enough to serve for dessert.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
1 hr at 350°
Servings:
10
Max Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of a 9x5-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl stir together the first six ingredients (through allspice). Make a well in the center of the flour mixture.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl combine the next six ingredients (through vanilla). Add pineapple mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened. Fold in coconut and pecans. Transfer batter to prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake about 1 hour or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely. Drizzle with Cream Cheese Drizzle. If desired, sprinkle with additional coconut and pecans.

Cream Cheese Drizzle:

In a small bowl combine 1 oz. cream cheese, softened, and 1 Tbsp. butter, softened, until smooth. Stir in 1/2 cup powdered sugar and enough milk (about 1 Tbsp.) to reach drizzling consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 8g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 312mg; potassium 177mg; carbohydrates 55g; fiber 2g; sugar 31g; protein 5g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 141IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 57mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 75mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 11/05/2020