Huevos Oaxaqueños

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Authentic Mexican recipes for breakfast? You bet! A chile pepper and cilantro make this Mexican breakfast skillet fresh and flavorful.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook onion, chile pepper, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes or until tender. Add tomatoes, zucchini, dried savory or cilantro, and salt; cook for 5 minutes or until tomatoes release their liquid and zucchini is tender.

  • Break one of the eggs into a measuring cup. Carefully slide egg into the tomato mixture. Repeat with the remaining three eggs,allowing each egg an equal amount of space in the tomato mixture. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Sprinkle with queso fresco. If desired, garnish with fresh cilantro sprigs. If desired, serve with corn tortillas.

*

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; 10 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 191 mg cholesterol; 395 mg sodium. 652 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1846 IU vitamin a; 58 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

