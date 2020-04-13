Huevos con Migas

Heat the oil in a deep skillet or Dutch oven over high until it's hot but not smoking. It may seem like a lot, but you'll see that the tortillas are very absorbent. Drop a piece of tortilla into the oil and listen for a sizzle. When you hear it, add the rest of the tortillas. Stir them with a wooden spoon while they cook. They will soften as they soak up the oil then turn crispy. Right after this happens, carefully pour off excess oil and turn the heat to low.