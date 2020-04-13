Huevos con Migas

We topped the Mexican egg dish with Cámara's dried chiles and tomatillos salsa for a bold flavor.

By Gabriela Camara
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl whisk together eggs, Crema Acida, and 1/2 tsp. sea salt.

  • Heat the oil in a deep skillet or Dutch oven over high until it's hot but not smoking. It may seem like a lot, but you'll see that the tortillas are very absorbent. Drop a piece of tortilla into the oil and listen for a sizzle. When you hear it, add the rest of the tortillas. Stir them with a wooden spoon while they cook. They will soften as they soak up the oil then turn crispy. Right after this happens, carefully pour off excess oil and turn the heat to low.

  • Add the egg mixture to the pan and scramble together with the fried tortillas. Taste and add more salt if needed. Serve immediately topped with a spoonful of salsa and sliced avocado. Serves 4.

Crema Acida:

In a glass jar combine 2 cups heavy cream and 1/4 cup buttermilk. Cover jar with several layers of cheesecloth or a dish towel. Let stand 24 hours at room temperature (between 70°F and 75°F). If your home is chilly, set the jar on top of the refrigerator, which tends to be warmer, or in the oven with the oven light on. After 24 hours, replace the cheesecloth with the lid of the jar. Refrigerate 24 hours before using. Store in the refrigerator up to 10 days.

