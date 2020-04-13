Huevos con Migas
We topped the Mexican egg dish with Cámara's dried chiles and tomatillos salsa for a bold flavor.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Crema Acida:
In a glass jar combine 2 cups heavy cream and 1/4 cup buttermilk. Cover jar with several layers of cheesecloth or a dish towel. Let stand 24 hours at room temperature (between 70°F and 75°F). If your home is chilly, set the jar on top of the refrigerator, which tends to be warmer, or in the oven with the oven light on. After 24 hours, replace the cheesecloth with the lid of the jar. Refrigerate 24 hours before using. Store in the refrigerator up to 10 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
415 calories; 35 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 16 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 380 mg cholesterol; 542 mg sodium. 359 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 761 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 78 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 75 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;