Hot Spiced Apple Cider 4 Ways

Bring on the cold weather! This warming fall beverage takes on new layers of deliciousness when you add a heavy-handed pour of wine, tea, pomegranate juice, and more.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

hands-on:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
8 1/4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • For spice bag, place cinnamon, cloves, and allspice on double-thick 6-inch square of 100% cotton cheesecloth. Bring up corners; tie closed with 100% cotton kitchen string.

  • In a 4-qt. Dutch oven combine cider, lemon juice, and spice bag. Bring to a simmer (do not boil). Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes. Remove spice bag.

  • To serve, ladle hot cider into 6-oz. mugs. If desired, add 1 to 2 oz. Calvados to each serving. Top with nutmeg and apple slices.

Slow cooker variation:

Prepare as directed in a 4-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 2 to 3 hours. Remove spice bag and serve as directed.

Hot Pomegranate Cider:

Prepare as directed, except reduce apple cider to 6 cups and add 2 cups pomegranate juice and 2 Tbsp. grenadine. Substitute pomegranate liqueur for the Calvados (if using). Serve with pomegranate seeds. Per serving: 111 cal., 0 g fat, 0 mg chol., 21 mg sodium, 27 g carb., 0 g fiber, 24 g sugars, 0 g pro.

Earl Grey Cider Toddy:

Prepare as directed, except reduce cider to 6 cups and add 2 cups water. Substitute tangerine or orange juice for the lemon juice and omit cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice. After simmering, remove from heat and add 4 Earl Grey tea bags; let stand 10 minutes. Remove tea bags. Serve with strips of orange zest. Per serving: 75 cal., 0 g fat, 0 mg chol., 16 mg sodium, 18 g carb., 0 g fiber, 16 g sugars, 0 g pro.

Honeyed Hot Cider Sauvignon:

Prepare as directed, except reduce cider to 4 cups and add one 750 ml bottle of sauvignon blanc or other dry white wine and 1/2 cup honey. Substitute regular brandy for the Calvados (if using).Per serving: 159 cal., 0 g fat, 0 mg chol., 11 mg sodium, 27 g carb., 0 g fiber, 24 g sugars, 0 g pro.

Hot Apple Pie Cider:

Prepare as directed, except stir in 2 tsp. vanilla after simmering, and substitute bourbon for the Calvados (if using). Top with whipped cream and shortbread cookie crumbs. Per serving: 138 cal., 0 g fat, 0 mg chol., 31 mg sodium, 25 g carb., 0 g fiber, 22 g sugars, 0 g pro.

Go Unfiltered?

The robust, earthy flavor of fresh-from-the-farmstand apple cider will give your cocktails a fuller flavor but will also make them slightly cloudy in appearance. If you prefer a lighter, cleaner flavor and look, choose pasteurized, filtered apple cider.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; carbohydrates 24g; sugars 21g; vitamin a 0.4IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; folate 1.2mcg; sodium 20mg; potassium 230mg.
