Hot Spiced Apple Cider 4 Ways
Bring on the cold weather! This warming fall beverage takes on new layers of deliciousness when you add a heavy-handed pour of wine, tea, pomegranate juice, and more.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Slow cooker variation:
Prepare as directed in a 4-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 2 to 3 hours. Remove spice bag and serve as directed.
Hot Pomegranate Cider:
Prepare as directed, except reduce apple cider to 6 cups and add 2 cups pomegranate juice and 2 Tbsp. grenadine. Substitute pomegranate liqueur for the Calvados (if using). Serve with pomegranate seeds. Per serving: 111 cal., 0 g fat, 0 mg chol., 21 mg sodium, 27 g carb., 0 g fiber, 24 g sugars, 0 g pro.
Earl Grey Cider Toddy:
Prepare as directed, except reduce cider to 6 cups and add 2 cups water. Substitute tangerine or orange juice for the lemon juice and omit cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice. After simmering, remove from heat and add 4 Earl Grey tea bags; let stand 10 minutes. Remove tea bags. Serve with strips of orange zest. Per serving: 75 cal., 0 g fat, 0 mg chol., 16 mg sodium, 18 g carb., 0 g fiber, 16 g sugars, 0 g pro.
Honeyed Hot Cider Sauvignon:
Prepare as directed, except reduce cider to 4 cups and add one 750 ml bottle of sauvignon blanc or other dry white wine and 1/2 cup honey. Substitute regular brandy for the Calvados (if using).Per serving: 159 cal., 0 g fat, 0 mg chol., 11 mg sodium, 27 g carb., 0 g fiber, 24 g sugars, 0 g pro.
Hot Apple Pie Cider:
Prepare as directed, except stir in 2 tsp. vanilla after simmering, and substitute bourbon for the Calvados (if using). Top with whipped cream and shortbread cookie crumbs. Per serving: 138 cal., 0 g fat, 0 mg chol., 31 mg sodium, 25 g carb., 0 g fiber, 22 g sugars, 0 g pro.
Go Unfiltered?
The robust, earthy flavor of fresh-from-the-farmstand apple cider will give your cocktails a fuller flavor but will also make them slightly cloudy in appearance. If you prefer a lighter, cleaner flavor and look, choose pasteurized, filtered apple cider.