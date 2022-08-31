Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles

Spicy meets sweet in this absolutely delicious chicken and waffles recipe featuring hot honey.

By Colleen Weeden
Updated on September 7, 2022
Photo: Carson Downing
Cook Time:
10 mins
Hands On Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil for frying

  • 2 ½ cup all-purpose flour

  • 2 teaspoon hot paprika

  • 1 ½ teaspoon dried basil or thyme

  • 1 ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • 3 cup buttermilk

  • 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

  • ¾ cup hot honey, warmed

  • ¼ cup cornmeal

  • 1 tablespoon sugar

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • ½ cup vegetable oil

  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (2 oz.) (optional)

  • 1 recipe Cream Cheese-Hot Honey Spread (optional)

  • Louisiana hot sauce

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 200°F. In a deep 10-inch skillet heat 1-inch of vegetable oil over medium until it reaches 350°F.

  2. Meanwhile, in a shallow bowl whisk together 1 cup of the flour, the paprika, basil, 1 tsp. of the salt, the onion powder, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and black pepper. In another shallow bowl place 1 cup of the buttermilk. Dip chicken into flour mixture to coat. Dip into buttermilk, then back into flour mixture, turning to coat. Carefully add chicken, three pieces at a time, to hot oil. Fry about 10 minutes or until golden and no longer pink (180°F), turning once. Drain chicken on paper towels. Brush each piece with 2 Tbsp. of the hot honey and place in oven to keep warm.

  3. For waffles, in a medium bowl stir together remaining 11/2 cups flour, the cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. In another bowl whisk together eggs, remaining 2 cups buttermilk, and 1/2 cup oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened. Stir in cheese (if using).

  4. Add batter to a preheated, lightly greased waffle baker according to manufacturer's directions. Close lid quickly; do not open until done. Bake according to manufacturer's directions until brown and crisp. Use a fork to lift waffle off grid. Repeat with remaining batter. Keep waffles warm in oven.

  5. Spread Cream Cheese-Hot Honey Spread (if using) over waffles; top with chicken. Drizzle additional hot honey and hot sauce over top.

Cream Cheese-Hot Honey Spread

In a small bowl stir together 4 oz. softened cream cheese and 2 Tbsp. hot honey.

To Air-Fry Chicken

Preheat air fryer to 375°F. Coat air-fryer basket with nonstick cooking spray. Coat chicken pieces as directed in Step 2; spray with cooking spray. Working in batches, place chicken in a single layer in prepared basket. Air-fry 15 to 18 minutes or until golden and no longer pink (180°F), turning once.Per serving (with air-fried chicken): 700 cal., 25 g fat (4 g sat. fat), 135 mg chol., 979 mg sodium, 87 g carb., 2 g fiber, 41 g sugars, 29 g pro.

Hot Honey

Hot honey is a spicy sweet condiment infused with fresh or dried chile peppers. The level of heat can vary greatly depending on the brand and type of chiles used. To make your own quick version, stir 1 Tbsp. crushed red pepper flakes into 3/4 cup honey.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

762 Calories
32g Fat
87g Carbs
29g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 762
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 32g 41%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 135mg 45%
Sodium 979mg 43%
Total Carbohydrate 87g 32%
Total Sugars 41g
Protein 29g
Vitamin C 5.6mg 28%
Calcium 223mg 17%
Iron 4.2mg 23%
Potassium 505mg 11%
Folate, total 121mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.7mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.4mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

