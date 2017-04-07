Hot Dogs with Apple And White Cheddar
Simmer hot dogs in an apple juice bath for a surprisingly complex flavor—no grill required!
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large skillet, bring hot dogs and apple juice to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until liquid is almost gone, turning hot dogs occasionally.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together apple, mayonnaise, and mustard. Top hot dogs in buns with apple mixture and cheese. Grill or broil until cheese melts. Top with arugula.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
424 calories; 27 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 38 mg cholesterol; 971 mg sodium. 298 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 163 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 59 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 135 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;