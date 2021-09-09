Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Bundt Cake

If you'd never say no to a steamy mug of hot chocolate topped with marshmallows, you'll adore this extra-indulgent cocoa bundt cake topped with marshmallow meringue.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl microwave unsweetened chocolate 1 to 2 minutes or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Cool slightly.

  • Coat a 10-inch fluted tube pan with nonstick baking spray. Add cocoa powder. Shake and tilt pan to coat interior; discard excess cocoa powder. In a medium bowl stir together flour, milk powder, baking soda, and 1/2 tsp. salt.

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add 1 cup of the granulated sugar, the brown sugar, and 1/3 cup vegetable oil. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl as needed. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until combined after each. Beat in melted chocolate and 1 1/2 tsp. of the vanilla.

  • Alternately add flour mixture and 1 cup water to mixture, beating on low after each addition just until combined. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter into pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake 45 minutes or until a wooden skewer comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Remove cake from pan; cool completely.

  • For marshmallow meringue: In a large bowl beat the egg whites and cream of tartar with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form (tips curl). In a small heavy saucepan combine the remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, the light-color corn syrup, and 1/4 cup water; bring to boiling, swirling pan gently to dissolve sugar. Cook sugar syrup to 240°F (2 to 3 minutes), then immediately remove from heat. With mixer running on medium-low, slowly pour syrup in a steady stream into bowl with egg whites. Increase speed to medium-high and beat 4 minutes or until glossy and stiff. Beat in the remaining 1 tsp. vanilla and a pinch of salt.

  • Once cake is completely cool, top with spoonfuls of marshmallow meringue. If desired, use a kitchen torch to lightly toast marshmallow meringue. Serves 12.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 77mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 74g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 5g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 53g; protein 7g; vitamin a 422.4IU; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; folate 44.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 383mg; potassium 209mg; calcium 49mg; iron 3.2mg.
