DIY Hot Chocolate Bombs with Marshmallows
The hot chocolate bombs trend really exploded! if you love making your mug of cocoa from a melting sphere of chocolate try your hand at this hot chocolate bomb recipe that you can customize with your favorite fillings and decorative garnishes on the outside.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
The chocolate will set quickly in the molds. It's ok to go back and paint over the chocolate that has set to make sure to cover the molds completely. Try a few at a time to start to see what amount of chocolate works best with your mold. Or brush a layer and chill, then brush again.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
55 calories; fat 3g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 6g; vitamin a 0.1IU; folate 1.4mcg; sodium 8mg; potassium 34mg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.3mg.