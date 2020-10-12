DIY Hot Chocolate Bombs with Marshmallows

The hot chocolate bombs trend really exploded! if you love making your mug of cocoa from a melting sphere of chocolate try your hand at this hot chocolate bomb recipe that you can customize with your favorite fillings and decorative garnishes on the outside.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
freeze:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 mini "truffles" or 3 large "truffles"
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine hot chocolate mix, marshmallow bits, and chips.

  • Place 3 ounces of the chocolate in a small microwave-safe bowl. Cook on 100% power (high) for 60 seconds, stirring every 15 seconds, until melted. Take the temperature of the mixture with an instant-read thermometer. The temperature for semisweet or bittersweet chocolate should be 113°F. If necessary, continue to cook at 5 to 10 second intervals until the correct temperature is reached. Stir in remaining chocolate. Stir vigorously for 2 minutes or until completely smooth. If small pieces of chocolate remain, cook at 5 second intervals, stirring after each, until smooth. The temperature should be 88°F.

  • Use a small, clean paint brush to brush chocolate inside 1- to 2 1/2-inch shallow silicone half-moon chocolate molds, making sure to make a thick enough layer to coat the sides completely.* Freeze for 5 minutes.

  • Fill half of the chocolate shells, while still in the mold to prevent melting, with about 1 to 2 tablespoons cocoa filling. Carefully loosen and pop out the other half of the chocolate shells from the molds. To assemble, brush the edge of a filled chocolate shell still in the mold with some of the remaining melted chocolate and place unfilled chocolate shell top, rounded side up, in the melted chocolate to seal. Chill 2 to 3 minutes to set. Carefully loosen and pop out the assembled cocoa bombs.

  • Decorate assembled cocoa bombs if you like. If desired, place melted white chocolate in a resealable plastic bag. Snip a small hole in one corner. Or swipe a bit more melted chocolate on the top and add sprinkles or other decoration.
    Freeze 5 minutes. Transfer bombs to a storage container. Store at room temperature up to 2 weeks.

  • To serve, place one bomb in a small mug for small truffles and a large mug for larger truffles. Slowly pour 4 to 6 ounces simmered hot chocolate or milk over the truffle. Stir.

*

The chocolate will set quickly in the molds. It's ok to go back and paint over the chocolate that has set to make sure to cover the molds completely. Try a few at a time to start to see what amount of chocolate works best with your mold. Or brush a layer and chill, then brush again.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; fat 3g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 8g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 6g; vitamin a 0.1IU; folate 1.4mcg; sodium 8mg; potassium 34mg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.3mg.
