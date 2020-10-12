DIY Hot Chocolate Bombs with Marshmallows

Place 3 ounces of the chocolate in a small microwave-safe bowl. Cook on 100% power (high) for 60 seconds, stirring every 15 seconds, until melted. Take the temperature of the mixture with an instant-read thermometer. The temperature for semisweet or bittersweet chocolate should be 113°F. If necessary, continue to cook at 5 to 10 second intervals until the correct temperature is reached. Stir in remaining chocolate. Stir vigorously for 2 minutes or until completely smooth. If small pieces of chocolate remain, cook at 5 second intervals, stirring after each, until smooth. The temperature should be 88°F.