Hot Chicken Salad Skillet Casserole
Serve this hot chicken salad casserole over steamed broccoli or cauliflower rice.
Ingredients
Directions
In a bowl stir together the first six ingredients (through black pepper). In a extra-large nonstick skillet melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Add celery and sweet pepper to skillet; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until crisp-tender.
Add chicken and soup mixture to skillet; stir to combine. Bring mixture to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes. In a bowl stir together cornflakes and almonds. Sprinkle over chicken mixture. Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Tip
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
264 calories; 10 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 427 mg sodium. 769 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1529 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 64 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 279 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;