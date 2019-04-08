Hot Brown Stromboli

Made famous by The Brown Hotel in Louisville, a hot brown is an open-face turkey sandwich with cheese sauce and bacon. To feed a crowd, we rolled the quintessential ingredients into a sliceable stromboli.

By Hali Ramdene
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Brush with 2 teaspoons olive oil. Sprinkle with cornmeal.

  • On a lightly floured surface roll dough to a 13x10-inch rectangle. Transfer to prepared pan. Spread dough with mustard and arrange half the turkey over dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle with half the cheese. Top with bacon, tomatoes, and remaining turkey and cheese.

  • Starting from a long side, roll up dough around filling. Pinch seam and ends to seal. Lightly beat egg yolk with 1 teaspoon water. Brush dough with egg yolk mixture; sprinkle with sesame seeds. Using a sharp knife, cut shallow slits on top to vent.

  • Bake 40 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool 20 minutes. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; 13 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 63 mg cholesterol; 787 mg sodium. 99 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 423 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 228 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

