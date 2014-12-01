Honey-Zucchini Bread

There's no better way to use extra zucchini than a freshly baked loaf of zucchini bread. This recipe combines lots of fresh zucchini with honey, granola, and raisins for a zucchini bread recipe that will be devoured in no time.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of two 8x4x2-inch loaf pans; set aside. In a large bowl stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Make a well in the center of flour mixture; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, shredded zucchini, sugar, oil, 1/2 cup honey, and vanilla. Add zucchini mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). If desired, stir in nuts and raisins. Spoon batter into the prepared loaf pans, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with granola.

  • Bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. If necessary to prevent overbrowning, cover loosely with foil for the last 15 minutes of baking.

  • Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely on wire racks. Wrap and store overnight before slicing. If desired, serve with additional honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 132 mg sodium. 47 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 40 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 29 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 43 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

