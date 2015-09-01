Honey-Sriracha Grilled Chicken Thighs
Sriracha and honey combine for the perfect sweet and spicy sauce to coat grilled chicken thighs.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Whisk together 2 tablespoons of the Sriracha sauce and the honey; set aside. Place the chicken in a resealable plastic bag and add remaining Sriracha sauce and the lime juice. Seal; turn bag to coat chicken. Let stand 15 minutes.Advertisement
-
Grill chicken on the greased rack of a covered gas or charcoal grill directly over medium heat for 30 to 35 minutes or until done (at least 175°F), turning 3 or 4 times.
-
Remove chicken to a platter; brush with honey mixture. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro.
Tips
Or grill over indirect heat for 50 to 60 minutes, turning once.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
300 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 191 mg cholesterol; 426 mg sodium. 412 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 40 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 74 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 16 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;