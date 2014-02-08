Honey-Rosemary Roast Lamb with Potatoes and Green Beans
Please meat and potato devotees with this no-fuss slow cooker lamb dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium-high heat. Cook meat in hot skillet until brown on all sides. Set aside.
Coat a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place potatoes in the bottom of the prepared cooker. Add onion; top with green beans.
In a small bowl combine tapioca, honey, lemon juice, snipped rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour mixture over vegetables. Top with meat. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
Remove meat from cooker; slice meat. Serve meat with vegetables and some of the cooking juices.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
343 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 98 mg cholesterol; 380 mg sodium. 1100 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 36 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 477 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 46 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 63 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;