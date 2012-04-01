Honey-Pepper Bacon Pops
Make bacon appetizers even better by serving them up on a stick! Brush each slice with a mix of honey, soy sauce, and Chinese five-spice powder, then cook the bacon slices to crispy perfection.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
233 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 873mg; potassium 226mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiberg; sugar 12g; protein 13g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin aIU; vitamin c 8mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6mg; folatemcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.