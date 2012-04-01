Honey-Pepper Bacon Pops

Rating: 3.52 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Make bacon appetizers even better by serving them up on a stick! Brush each slice with a mix of honey, soy sauce, and Chinese five-spice powder, then cook the bacon slices to crispy perfection.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes. Drain just before threading on bacon.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. For honey-pepper, in a small saucepan warm honey to liquid; stir in soy sauce, five-spice powder, and pepper. Set aside.

  • Thread each bacon slice on a skewer; lay kabobs on rack of broiler pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Brush generously with honey-pepper, turning to coat each side. Return to oven. Bake 5 minutes longer or until crisp. Serve with Texas toast and comb honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 873mg; potassium 226mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiberg; sugar 12g; protein 13g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin aIU; vitamin c 8mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6mg; folatemcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews (1)

21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
Brittany Olivier
Rating: Unrated
01/18/2015
Would this recipe go well without the five spice powder or the ground black pepper?
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/21/2020