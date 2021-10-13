Honey Hazelnut Pear Galettes
One of our favorite things about galettes is that there's no need battle with the pastry for perfect circles or crimping. Rough edges and pleats give the dessert character and an artisan look.
Hazelnut Frangipane Filling
In a small bowl place 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 2 Tbsp. softened butter. With a mixer beat until pale and fluffy. Add 1/3 cup finely ground hazelnuts or hazelnut meal; 1 egg yolk; 2 tsp. all-purpose flour; 1/4 tsp. vanilla; a pinch salt; and 1 1/2 tsp. hazelnut liqueur (such as Frangelico), hazelnut extract, or brandy. Mix until completely combined.
To Make Dough in a Food Processor
To make dough in a food processor, pulse two or three times to combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and kosher salt. Add butter and cream cheese; pulse 10 to 15 times or until mixture looks like coarse meal. Add vinegar and 1 1/2 to 2 Tbsp. water; pulse five more times. Turn dough out into a bowl and form into four balls. Wrap individually and chill 1 hour.