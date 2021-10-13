Honey Hazelnut Pear Galettes

One of our favorite things about galettes is that there's no need battle with the pastry for perfect circles or crimping. Rough edges and pleats give the dessert character and an artisan look.

By Kate McDermott
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For crust: In a large bowl place flour, sugar, baking powder, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt; mix together with a fork.*

  • Add butter and cream cheese; using your hands or a pastry blender, smoosh mixture together until it looks like coarse meal with some small pea-size pieces.

  • Sprinkle cider vinegar and 1 1/2 to 2 Tbsp. water over the mixture. Lightly squeeze and press the dough until it all holds together. Divide dough into four pieces and form each into a ball. Wrap individually and chill 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll out dough into 7-inch-diameter circles.

  • Place circles on a large parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Evenly spread about 2 Tbsp. Hazelnut Frangipane Filling on each dough circle, leaving a 1-inch border. Arrange pear slices on each.

  • Sprinkle pears with chopped hazelnuts and drizzle each with 1 to 2 tsp. honey. Fold edges of dough in over filling, pleating dough as you go and leaving most of the pear slices uncovered.

  • For egg wash, in a small bowl beat together egg white and 2 tsp. water. Lightly brush over dough edges and sprinkle with demerara sugar.

  • Bake 12 minutes. Turn oven down to 375°F. Bake about 10 minutes more or until golden brown. Cool slightly. Makes 4 galettes.

Hazelnut Frangipane Filling

In a small bowl place 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 2 Tbsp. softened butter. With a mixer beat until pale and fluffy. Add 1/3 cup finely ground hazelnuts or hazelnut meal; 1 egg yolk; 2 tsp. all-purpose flour; 1/4 tsp. vanilla; a pinch salt; and 1 1/2 tsp. hazelnut liqueur (such as Frangelico), hazelnut extract, or brandy. Mix until completely combined.

To Make Dough in a Food Processor

To make dough in a food processor, pulse two or three times to combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and kosher salt. Add butter and cream cheese; pulse 10 to 15 times or until mixture looks like coarse meal. Add vinegar and 1 1/2 to 2 Tbsp. water; pulse five more times. Turn dough out into a bowl and form into four balls. Wrap individually and chill 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
580 calories; fat 36g; cholesterol 116mg; saturated fat 17g; carbohydrates 59g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 30g; protein 8g; vitamin a 881.3IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 86.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 434mg; potassium 222mg; calcium 72mg; iron 2.4mg.
